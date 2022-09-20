RC Lens transfer target Alexander Djiku 'in no hurry to leave' club

Alexander Djiku

RC Lens-linked Alexander Djiku is staying put at Strasbourg at least until the end of the season.

The Ghana defender is on the radar of Lens and the club are interested in signing him as a replacement for Jonathan Gradit who suffered an injury.



Djiku has made seven league appearances for Strasbourg and scored one goal.



"I have individual goals for my career and I hope to achieve them. But my head was never upside down (…) I was looking for an ambitious, European but also fulfilling project for my family and it didn't show up (…)" he said.



"Hoffenheim came up with something, we studied the proposal but I didn't sign there. It wasn't a big disappointment. I will have other opportunities."

His contract will expire in 2024. Djiku was close to joining Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window but the move fell through due to a last-minute rise in his agent’s commission demands.



Hoffenheim had agreed a deal with Strasbourg over a €6m transfer fee, with the player having undergone his medical.



However, his agent, who is also his brother, intervened just as the transfer was to be completed and asked for his fee to be raised, which saw the German club pull out of the deal.