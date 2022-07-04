0
RLFG hosts Oxford University and Women's Championship

Women Players Players of the 13s Women's Championship

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: Daniel Oko Djanie

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Mensah Sarbah field of the University of Ghana, hosted the first-ever 13s Women's Championship and an international friendly between the University of Oxford and the RLFG President's Select side.

First-Ever 13s Women Rugby League Championship

History was made in Ghana rugby league with the ladies officially playing the standardized of the 13s game.

The two teams that played were Giwa McNeil XIII and Safi XIII. After an exciting and thrilling encounter, Giwa McNeil XIII emerged victorious, winning by 8-0.

University of Oxford Rugby League Football Club and the RLFG President's Select side.

The second match, an international friendly of the day was between Rugby League Federation Ghana's President XIII and Oxford University Rugby League.

After 80 minutes of exciting action, Oxford University Rugby League won 24-08.

Present at the Event

Mr. Keith McMahon

British Deputy High Commissioner of Ghana, Mr. Jeffery Owusu,

Director of Sports Promotion, National Sports Authority, Mr. Slyvester Wellington (Former President, Ghana Rugby League)

Nana Farouk Prempeh (President, RLFG), Alhaji Ibrahim Issaka, and Mr. Wisdom Geotrah (Board members RLFG)

