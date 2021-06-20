RSC Anderlecht new signing Majeed Ashimeru promises to 'deliver 100 percent'

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has promised to "deliver 100 percent" after joining Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht permanently.

The 23-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the club after impressing during his loan stint in the 2020/21 season.



Ashimeru made 12 appearances for Anderlecht, scoring two goals and providing one assist.



After putting pen to paper, he has taken to his social media pages to express his delight and has promised to give his best to the Purple and White in the coming season.



“I knew I wanted a stay immediately I stepped foot here and R.S.C Anderlecht has made this possible,” Ashimeru posted on his Instagram page.

“I am very thankful to the top hierarchy through to the fans for all the support and I promise to protect and fight for the badge all through, together with my colleagues."



"I’m home and I will deliver 100%. RSC Anderlecht.”



