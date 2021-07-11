RTD re-assign Didi Dramani to a different role

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Mas-ud Didi Dramani

Experienced Ghanaian coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani has been re-assigned by the Right To Dream Academy family after an unforgettable 3-year spell with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark.

The former Ghana U20 manager was appointed the relationship manager of the club in 2018 to replace fellow countryman Otto Addo.



Dramani stepped down from his role as head coach of Ghana’s female senior national team – The Black Queens – to accept his new challenge.



He had since been working with the Danish giants as he aided the integration of young African players into their new experience.



Didi’s era at FC Nordsjælland saw the rise of several African stars including Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Maxwell Woledzi, Isaac Atanga, Sadiq Ibrahim, Abdul Mumin and many others.

Until his appointment as the assistant coach of FC Nordsjælland, Didi Dramani was the Technical Director of Right To Dreams Academy.



Both Right To Dreams Academy and FC Nordsjælland belong to the same owner and Didi returning to where he started appears the beginning of a new project.



In a Facebook post on Saturday evening, Didi Dramani announced that his era with FC Nordsjælland has come to an end as he takes up a new role in the Africa branch of the organization.



“The FCN/RTD organizational structure is in its growing phase and has re-assigned me to the responsibility to assist and support in the process of uniqueness in Ghana, Egypt and throughout the country in another capacity,” Didi wrote on Facebook.