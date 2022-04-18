RTU 2 - 1 Kotoko: Porcupines fall flat on Tamale 'Desert'

Kotoko players in a group photo | File photo

Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC fell flat on the Tamale Desert in their week 25 clash against Real Tamale United FC at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.

The Pride of the North side recorded a hard earned narrow win over the Reds to revive the survival hopes.



Left-back, Patrick Asmah hit the upright from a delicious free-kick on the right side of attack into the near Post.



The home team were awarded a spot kick on the 27th minute mark and former Asokwa Deportivo SC attacker,

Ronald Frimpong stepping up to convert to make it 1-0 to the home team at the break.



Into the last 15 minutes of the match, on loan Accra Hearts of Oak SC striker, Víctor Aidoo headed home the second goal after pouncing on a goalkeeping error from Ibrahim Danlad to make it 2-0.



Kotoko were awarded a penalty kick late in the game which was scored nicely by Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga to make the final score 2-1.