RTU and coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko part ways ahead of new season

Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko

Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United (RTU) and coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko have parted ways ahead of the 2022/23 season which kicks off in September.

RTU confirmed that coach Tanko opted to leave the club due to personal reasons.



He helped RTU to survive relegation with a 4-1 win against Hearts of Oak in the final game of the season.



By virtue of the win, the Tamale-based side finished 15th on the league table with 41 points.



"Real Tamale United will go into the 2022/23 season with a new coach after Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko decided against continuing as head coach citing personal reasons," RTU posted on their Twitter handle.

"We'll like to say a very big Thank You to him."



The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022, across all nine Premier League centers.



The league will break in November and December 2022 for FIFA World Cup in Qatar as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.



