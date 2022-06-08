RTU blames poor performance on unpaid salaries

RTU stands to be relegated if they lose the next two games

Public Relations Officer for Real Tamale United, Sey Mubarak has attributed the performance of the Ghana Premier League side to the inability of the club to pay the players on time.

Real Tamale United are currently 15th on the league log with 35 points after 32 games winning eight games, drawing 11 while losing 13 games.



Real Tamale United qualified for Ghana’s top-flight league after nine years by beating Unity FC 2-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to finish top of Division One League, Zone 1 with 65 points.



The Tamale-based side for all intent and purposes started the season so brightly picking important points against Olympics, WAFA, Ashgold, Asante Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks.



However, things started going south for the Tamale-based club after match week nine losing their talisman David Abagna to injury.



Abgna’s absence culminated in notching just one win in 13 games, losing on seven occasions with five of those games ending in draws.



Speaking on Monday Night Football on Starr FM, Sey Mubarak revealed their fine performances in the formative stages of the season were down to stakeholders supporting financially which resulted in players been paid on time.

“When we started, we had enough resources at the beginning of the season. The players were paid every winning bonus and salaries from September to December and so they had enough motivation during that time.



“There were a lot of attention from stakeholders who made donations and promised the players,” he added.



The fortunes of the club however took a nosedive midway through the season when players were owed bonuses and salaries. This according to Mubarak explains their bad patch.



“From January, we started experiencing financial challenges and that really affected us because we had gone three matches without paying our players and that was when the troubles started. Our players were not motivated.”



With just two games to end the season, RTU stand to be relegated if they fail to win against King Faisal and Hearts of Oak.