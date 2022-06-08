0
Menu
Sports

RTU blames poor performance on unpaid salaries, bonuses

Real Tamale United FC Real Tamale United

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

RTU battling relegation

RTU in financial distress

Kotoko crowned GPL champions

Public Relations Officer of Real Tamale United, Sey Mubarak, has blamed the club’s recent poor performance in the Ghana Premier League on players' unpaid salaries and bonuses.

The newly-promoted club started the season on a good note beating Great Olympics at home but fell below the pecking order after a couple of matches.

Currently 15th on the league log with 35 points, RTU have won 8 games, drawn 11 and lost 13 games.

In an interview with Starr FM, Sey Mubarak revealed that the club has recorded poor performance due to a lack of funds.

“When we started, we had enough resources at the beginning of the season. The players were paid every winning bonus and salaries from September to December and so they had enough motivation during that time.”

“There were a lot of attention from stakeholders who made donations and promised the players,” he said.

“From January, we started experiencing financial challenges and that really affected us because we had gone three matches without paying our players and that was when the troubles started. Our players were not motivated,” Sey Mubarak stated

Real Tamale United qualified for Ghana’s top-flight league after nine years by beating Unity FC 2-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to finish top of Division One League, Zone 1 with 65 points.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies