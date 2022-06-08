RTU blames poor performance on unpaid salaries, bonuses

Real Tamale United

Public Relations Officer of Real Tamale United, Sey Mubarak, has blamed the club’s recent poor performance in the Ghana Premier League on players' unpaid salaries and bonuses.



The newly-promoted club started the season on a good note beating Great Olympics at home but fell below the pecking order after a couple of matches.



Currently 15th on the league log with 35 points, RTU have won 8 games, drawn 11 and lost 13 games.

In an interview with Starr FM, Sey Mubarak revealed that the club has recorded poor performance due to a lack of funds.



“When we started, we had enough resources at the beginning of the season. The players were paid every winning bonus and salaries from September to December and so they had enough motivation during that time.”



“There were a lot of attention from stakeholders who made donations and promised the players,” he said.



“From January, we started experiencing financial challenges and that really affected us because we had gone three matches without paying our players and that was when the troubles started. Our players were not motivated,” Sey Mubarak stated



Real Tamale United qualified for Ghana’s top-flight league after nine years by beating Unity FC 2-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to finish top of Division One League, Zone 1 with 65 points.