RTU brace-hero David Abagna adjudged MOTM against WAFA

RTU striker, David Abagna

RTU star man David Abagna was deservedly named Man-of-the-Match after his brace downed WAFA 2-0 on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The pair of goals were trademark deliveries at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



His first was a long-range effort which beat WAFA goalkeeper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu in the tenth minute.



WAFA tried to contain their guests and it worked for the remainder of the first half.

Ten minutes into the second half, RTU doubled their lead from a reliable and trusted source.



Abagna fired home a rocket for his personal second which takes him to five goals in three matches.



It was the first win for the Pride of the North on the return to the Ghana top-flight this term.