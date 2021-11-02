RTU coach Ibrahim Tanko admits Great Olympics clash was difficult

Real Tamale United coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko admitted 'it was difficult' against Great Olympics in their first Ghana Premier League match of the season.
Tanko's side were lucky to avoid defeat as David Abagna scored a late in the 91st minute to rescue a point for them.
Great Olympics had led from the 28th minute courtesy of Raymond Oko Grippman's great header from a corner.
"It was a very difficult game; we controlled the game just that the goals were not coming, but we thank God we were able to equalize. The goal came at the right time," he said.
RTU returned to the top-flight last season, ending their long stay in the Division One League.
Their target is to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.
- We need time to jell – Medeama CEO after Bechem defeat
- We still have time to work on our attackers – Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu
- FIFA slaps transfer ban on Prishtina for failing to pay Dreams FC over Abdul Basit’s transfer
- Kingsley Sarfo congratulates Dreams FC's Fatawu Issahaku on his GPL debut
- Ofori Antwi stars as Legon Cities frustrate Hearts to earn a point
- Read all related articles