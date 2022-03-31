RTU coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko bemoans lack of funds in the club, predicts doom

Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko

Real Tamale United head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko has pointed out that the club's recent predicament is a result of lack of funds.

The Pride of North were hammered 4-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday by AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



RTU has not won any of their last nine premiership matches as the poor form has seen them drop into the relegation zone with 22 points after 22 matches.



They were also eliminated from the FA Cup last weekend with an embarrassing 4-2 defeat to King Faisal Babes at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



"The problem of RTU is that we don't have money, imagine traveling overnight to play a game of this magnitude," Tanko told reporters.

More so, Tanko hinted that the club will keep sinking with the current situation and nothing changes in the days to come.



"We have a good team but there's no money we can't get anywhere."



Ghanasoccernet.com understands the players are owed three months' salary and other entitlements.