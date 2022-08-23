RTU forward Ronald Frimpong signs new one-year contract

Ronald Frimpong (in white) attempts to dribble past an opponent

Ronald Frimpong has signed a new one-year contract extension at Real Tamale United until the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this month and Frimpong had external offers from several clubs in the Ghana Premier League as well as abroad.



"We are delighted to announce that Ronald Frimpong has extended his stay with us for another year. The new deal means the striker will remain with us until the summer of 2023," the club posted in their twitter page.





?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1561634780525072387%7Ctwgr%5E9df342b75bef20cb17a35fc8907b88d1c609f214%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FRTUfcOfficial2Fstatus2F1561634780525072387widget%3DTweetHe was one of the standout players at RTU last season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists with his last brace coming against Hearts of Oak in their final league game.Frimpong has been consistent for the Tamale based side for the past two seasons.The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12 across the country.RTU will host newcomers Samartex 1996 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in their opening game of the season.