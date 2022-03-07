RTU in crisis as supporters storm club training to seize equipment

Real Tamale United in a fight at training grounds

Correspondence from the Northern Region

Some irate supporters of Tamale-based Ghana Premier League side, Real Tamale United (RTU), have seized the club's training equipment in protest against the management of the club.



The irate supporters stormed the Tamale Utrecht Academy where RTU holds its training sessions to seize the equipment including footballs, boots, and training vests among others.



They say they want the technical and management teams of the Premier League’s new entrants dissolved over what they claim as the incompetence of the technical handlers and managers of the club.



This caused an abrupt end to the training session of the team who were preparing for their weekend’s Premier League clash away at WAFA.



Confirming the incident to GhanaWeb on Monday, RTU’s Communication Director, Sey Mubarik said management is disappointed that the supporters resorted to the use of violence.



“That is not the way to go, if you don’t want management, that is why you the supporters have your leadership, channel your grievances to them,” he said.

Mr. Mubarik said the incident has left the players and technical team traumatised.



“The coaches said their safety is not guaranteed, so they may suspend training for some time.



“If that happens, it will affect us because we have a game on Sunday, we have to travel on Friday, away at WAFA,” he added.



The RTU Communication Director said the challenges of the club go beyond management, hence a change will not make any difference if structures are not well in place.







“ This issue is not about management, if today you tell management to go out of the team, the one you’re bringing in is not going to get the support because look, there are no structures in RTU.

“Dr. Nashiru and Ibrahim Mahama [the bankrollers of the club] for some time now have not responded to calls even from the Patron of the club [The Northern Regional Minister]. So for two months now, we have not paid our players” he lamented.



The ‘Pride of the North’ as the club is affectionately called, currently lies in 14th position in the Premier League log with only 21 points after playing 19 matches.



The team has been on a decline after an impressive start of their first season in the Ghana Premier League after nearly a decade.



