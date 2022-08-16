RTU officially begins pre-season

Real Tamale United

Ghana Premier League side, Real Tamale United (RTU) will commence pre-season training tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

This has been announced by the club through an official statement issued today.



"Following some consultations between the Technical and Management Teams on the resumption of training, it is hereby announced that, RTU will commence its pre-season training on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium at 7 am. The playing body is to take note and report for training on the above date,” the RTU statement reads.



It adds, “The resumption of training will also offer the Coach the opportunity to monitor the new players that the club may wish to register for the new season.

Meanwhile, supporters are entreated to offer their unflinching support to the Players, Management, and Technical Teams ahead of the next football season which will commence in September.



Under new head coach Baba Nuhu, RTU will hope to do better than the team did next season.