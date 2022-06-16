RTU’s Communications Director apologises to Ibrahim Mahama

Sey Mubarick

Communications Director of Real Tamale United (RTU), Sey Mubarick, has apologised unreservedly for comments he made about Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama.

In a media engagement last Monday on the finances of RTU, Sey Mubarick made comments to Star FM, which hurt the person of the prominent investor and his company. And hours after realising this anomaly, the media officer of RTU has now called for clemency from the business magnate.



In a statement released hours after that interview with Star FM, Sey Mubarick said he didn’t think through before making those remarks about Ibrahim Mahama and has said he is sorry about it.



He also promised to be more careful in comments he makes in his media engagements going forward.



RTU is struggling to survive relegated and have a last attempt at saving their premier league status when they lock horns with Accra Hearts of Oak in Accra on Sunday in the final game of the Ghana Premier League season.



Below is the full statement from the RTU Communications Director:



APOLOGY TO MR. IBRAHIM MAHAMA

Dear Sir,



I hereby apologise unreservedly for misrepresenting you and misinforming the public about your efforts at supporting RTU become more sustainable.



I regret the episode which transpired during my interview with Star Fm last Monday. I concede that the statement was outrageous, irresponsible and misplaced.



I never intended to impugn your integrity and hard earned international reputation and image.



This episode has taught me to be more circumspect and cautious in subsequent interviews and press engagements.



I therefore accept responsibility and pledge that such irresponsible statements about you would not recur.

Forgive me sir. It was not intentional. I am sorry.



Signed



Sey Mubarick



Communications Director, RTU