RTU scores late to draw 1-1 against Great Olympics in GPL debut

A late penalty kick converted by David Abagna has seen Real Tamale United securing a 1-1 draw in the team’s first game in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The team from Accra today played as a guest to RTU in the first match of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Courtesy of a goal from Raymond Okoe in the first half, Great Olympics led at the break with the win in their sight.



Later in the second half, RTU fought hard and managed to score late through a penalty converted by talisman David Abagna to force the match to earn in a draw.



Today’s match is a continuation of the new Ghana Premier League season that has commenced this weekend.



The campaign kicked off last Friday when Accra Lions drew 1-1 against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Subsequently, on Saturday, there was an exciting game played between Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko.



At the end of the game that produced four goals, it was the Porcupine Warriors club that came from behind to record a delightful 3-1 win to amass the maximum points.



