RTU sign ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar

Midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar

Real Tamale United have completed the signing of former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Manaf Umar, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Umar has signed an initial one-year contract with the Pride of the North with an option for another year.



The 28-year-old completed his move to RTU on transfer deadline day on Monday, August 22, 2022 as he joins on a free transfer.



Umar was released by Hearts about a month ago following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2021-22 football season after failing to make a single appearance in the Ghana Premier League.

He played 31 matches and scored thrice across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons in the Ghanaian top-flight.



Umar is expected to be in the thick of affairs for the Tamale-based side under new trainer Baba Nuhu Mallam who has been tasked to maintain the premiership status at the end of the 2022-23 season.