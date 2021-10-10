RTU strengthens squad with 14 new players

Real Tamale United

Source: GNA

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Real Tamale United (RTU), has unveiled 14 new players to strengthen its squad for the 2021-2022 GPL.

The League is scheduled to commence on October 29.



All the new 14 players, most of who are in their 20s, were unveiled at a short ceremony at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, the Club’s home base, and was witnessed by some of its ecstatic supporters.



The newly unveiled players were Kwame Boakye from Unity FC, Prince Attah Antwi, Effah Francis, and Ishmael Nketiah, all from Mighty Royals, Abdulai Hafiz from Tamale Utrecht, Osei Yaw from Berekum Arsenal, and Bismark Addo from BYF Academy.



The rest are Nurudeen Mohammed from Tamale Utrecht, Imoro Iddrisu from Steadfast, Appiah Yaw Cluntu, Yakubu Mohammed, David Abagna from Ashgold, Hussein Tahiru, and Amankonah Listowel.



Mr. Kassim Perez, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RTU, who addressed supporters of the Club during the unveiling of the new players said the Club was poised to bring back football glory to the region.

RTU, one of the giants and powerhouses in Ghana football, suffered relegation and had been in division one for eight years before qualifying for this season’s (2021-2022) Ghana Premier League.



The acquisition of the new players is seen as a bold statement by the Club to combine talent, energy and experience to compete for everything in the League.



Mr. Perez reminded supporters of RTU about their crucial role to ensure the success of the Club in the Premiere League campaign saying “To let RTU be our interest, let us support RTU with our resources but not to expecting resources from the Club to support us.”



He called for an end to lies, hypocrisy and rumours amongst stakeholders of the Club for the forward match of the Club.



The new players expressed excitement at joining RTU as they kissed the Club’s badge amidst signs of readiness to give of their best for the success of the Club.