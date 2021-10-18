Raddy Ovouka's injury affected our game plan against Wydad - Hearts of Oak Coach

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has admitted that the injury of defender, Raddy Ovouka affected his game plan against Wydad Athletic Club.

The Congolese left-back was substituted in the 20th minute in the first half of the CAF Champions League first-leg tie against the Moroccan giants on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 21-year-old was replaced by former Liberty Professionals left-back, William Denkyi.



Despite the hard-fought win, Samuel Boadu admitted that the forced substitution derailed his plans.

“Tactically I think the game was good for us because many even though Hearts of Oak cannot even get a goal against WAC but of course we wanted to score more as well," he said after the game.



“Pulling out half-fit Ovouka affected my tactics. Even Nettey, Salifu played with injuries but we’ll work on them.” Samuel Boadu said.