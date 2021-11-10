Raddy Ovouka

Raddy Ovouka unavailable for Hearts of Oak's game against Aduana

Hearts of Oak left-back, Raddy Ovouka is set to miss the club's game against Aduana Stars on Sunday.



Ovouka has been called up to the Congolese National Team and thus will not be available for the Ghana Premier League matchday three this weekend.



The reigning champions host the Fire Boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday as the former seek to end their three-game winless streak.

Ovuka left Ghana today to represent Congo in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Namibia and Senegal.



The reliable full-back made his injury return for Hearts last weekend when he featured in the club's one-all draw against WAFA.



In Ovouka's absence, William Dankyi is expected to take his place in the starting eleven.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have announced tickets prices for the match. Tickets for The popular stand will be sold at GHC 20, whereas tickets for centerline and lower VIP will be sold at GHC30 and GHC50 respectively. Also, tickets for VVIP will be sold at GHC 100.



