Rajevac reveals what Black Stars need to defeat Bafana

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac says the Black Stars need composure to be able to defeat South Africa in their decisive 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Black Stars will take in Bafana Bafana, who arrived in Ghana on Friday, in the highly anticipated clash and need a victory at home to be able to secure the group's sole ticket to the playoffs.



The Black Stars are confident of delivering the goods at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 7pm) but their Serbian coach says they need the level-headedness to be able to deliver.



“We are very focused for tomorrow’s game. All we need to have is the composure and execute tomorrow against the South Africans,” Rajevac said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday night.



Ghana's 1-1 draw at Ethiopia in the afternoon of Thursday as well as SA's win later against Zimbabwe led to Bafana (13 points +5 goal difference) with a three-point advantage of Group G over second-placed Black Stars (10 points, +3 difference).

If Ghana beat Bafana Bafana by a one-goal margin on Sunday, they'll rise to a +4 margin in the final score, and South Africa will drop to +4 (both at thirteen points).



The next criteria is the most goals that are scored within the group.



At present, the two teams, Bafana as well as Ghana have six goals apiece, which means they are both in the same position. Black Stars would improve by one with a win and will advance.