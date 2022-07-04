Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng among youth players in Crystal Palace pre-season squad

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng have been given a chance to join the first team for pre-season

English-Ghanaian youngsters, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng are two of the youth players at Crystal Palace who have been given a chance to join the first team for pre-season.

The two players last season excelled in the youth team of the Eagles throughout the English Premier League 2 season.



As a result, they were given chances by head coach Patrick Vieira to play for the first team on a few occasions.



After growing in the past year, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng have been given the opportunity to have pre-season with the senior team.



Both players featured in the Crystal Palace team that engaged Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly match over the weekend.



The players did well and helped Palace to secure a 1-1 draw at the end of the exercise.

On the matchday, Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp also played as he pushes for a big role at Crystal Palace next season.



