Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng among youth players in Crystal Palace pre-season squad

Jesur Dav Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng have been given a chance to join the first team for pre-season

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English-Ghanaian youngsters, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng are two of the youth players at Crystal Palace who have been given a chance to join the first team for pre-season.

The two players last season excelled in the youth team of the Eagles throughout the English Premier League 2 season.

As a result, they were given chances by head coach Patrick Vieira to play for the first team on a few occasions.

After growing in the past year, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng have been given the opportunity to have pre-season with the senior team.

Both players featured in the Crystal Palace team that engaged Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly match over the weekend.

The players did well and helped Palace to secure a 1-1 draw at the end of the exercise.

On the matchday, Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp also played as he pushes for a big role at Crystal Palace next season.

Source: footballghana.com
