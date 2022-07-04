Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng among youth players in Crystal Palace pre-season squad

English-Ghanaian youngsters, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng are two of the youth players at Crystal Palace who have been given a chance to join the first team for pre-season.
The two players last season excelled in the youth team of the Eagles throughout the English Premier League 2 season.
As a result, they were given chances by head coach Patrick Vieira to play for the first team on a few occasions.
After growing in the past year, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng have been given the opportunity to have pre-season with the senior team.
Both players featured in the Crystal Palace team that engaged Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly match over the weekend.
The players did well and helped Palace to secure a 1-1 draw at the end of the exercise.
On the matchday, Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp also played as he pushes for a big role at Crystal Palace next season.
Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below
- 'Proud to get this Ghanaian player of the year award' - Alexander Djiku
- Turkish giants Besiktas close to signing Daniel Amartey this summer
- Watch how Black Stars striker Emmanuel Boateng led praise and worship in Church
- Chennaiyin FC sign Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari
- Gyabi Darko joins Leeds United from Man City on four-year deal
- Read all related articles