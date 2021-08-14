Rak-Sakyi's professional debut for Crystal Palace ends in defeat against Chelsea

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made his senior professional debut against Chelsea

On Saturday afternoon, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made his senior professional debut in the English Premier League against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

French manager and Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira granted the former Chelsea player his first professional debut against the European champions two years after he was dismissed by the club.



Chelsea outclassed Palace in every area of the game, and the Blues dominated the game from the outset.



After a complete dominance on the day, Alonso opened the score for the home team with a perfect free-kick to give the home team a deserved lead.



After pouncing on a sloppy ball inside the area, Christian Pulisic made it 2-0 to the hosts before halftime.

Chelsea's absolute domination continued in the second half before teenager Trevoh Chalobah delivered the icing on the cake goal with a pile driver from the edge of the box to give Chelsea a comfortable opening day win against London rivals Palace.



The 18-year-old Ghanaian was added to the game in the final minute and replaced Jairo Riedewald for the last 15 minutes.



He had moments of magic when he received the ball and maintained his calm despite his team's three-goal deficit.