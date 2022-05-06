0
Menu
Sports

Ralph Hasenhuttl has improved me as a player – Mohammed Salisu hails Southampton boss

Salisu And Coach 610x378 Mohammed Salisu and Ralph Hasenhuttl

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu has heaped praises on Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for influencing his game positively at the club.

Salisu joined the Sanit in 2020 from Spanish club Real Valladolid and has since become a key cog to the club.

He has made 31 appearances this season and is leading the chart as the player with most interceptions (76).

“Before I joined the team, we had a chat with the manager and he told me how he wanted me to function in his team as a central defender.

I thought that was a good thing and I knew it would help me a lot because I am aggressive and he wanted me to stay that way and learn how to stay close to the player I was marking. He has really helped me a lot and he has improved me as a player.

For me, Southampton was the right place for me (after Valladolid) to develop. In my first interview, I said that the history of the club in terms of developing players was key to my decision.”

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: