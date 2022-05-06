Ralph Hasenhuttl has improved me as a player – Mohammed Salisu hails Southampton boss

Mohammed Salisu and Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu has heaped praises on Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for influencing his game positively at the club.

Salisu joined the Sanit in 2020 from Spanish club Real Valladolid and has since become a key cog to the club.



He has made 31 appearances this season and is leading the chart as the player with most interceptions (76).



“Before I joined the team, we had a chat with the manager and he told me how he wanted me to function in his team as a central defender.



I thought that was a good thing and I knew it would help me a lot because I am aggressive and he wanted me to stay that way and learn how to stay close to the player I was marking. He has really helped me a lot and he has improved me as a player.

For me, Southampton was the right place for me (after Valladolid) to develop. In my first interview, I said that the history of the club in terms of developing players was key to my decision.”



