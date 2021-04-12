Ramadan 2021: Hijiri 2021 calendar and why Ramadan dey important for Muslims

Ramadan go start today, Monday, 12 April

Ramadan go start on Monday, 12 April, na so UAE moon-sighting committee tok. Muslims go observe fasting for di holy month for 29 or 30 days based on di Islamic (Hijri) calendar.

During di month of Ramadan, Muslims no go eat or drink during di hours of daylight, children no dey expected to fast until dem reach poverty.



When be Ramadan?



Ramadan na di ninth month of di Islamic calendar. Di exact dates of Ramadan dey change every year. Dis na because Islam dey use calendar based on di cycles of di Moon.



For 2021, Ramadan go begin for di evening of Monday 12 April and go end on Tuesday 11 May.



How dem dey celebrate Ramadan?

Most Muslims fast between dawn and sunset. Fasting dey allow Muslims to devote demselves to their faith. E dey believed say e go teach self-discipline and remind dem of di suffering of di poor.



However, children, pregnant women, elderly pipo and those who dey sick or dey travel no need to fast.



During Ramadan, e dey common to eat one meal (alias suhoor), just before sunrise and another (alias iftar), directly after sunset.



Almost all Muslims try to give up bad habits during Ramadan. Na time for prayer and good deeds. Dem dey try to spend time wit family and friends and help pipo wey dey in need.



Many Muslims go attempt to read di whole of di Qur'an at least once during Ramadan. Dem go also attend special services for Mosques during which dem go read di Qur'an.

Charity



Ontop of fasting, Ramadan na also time to give back, so to dey do charity make brain.



One of di five pillars of Islam na to pay one tax wey dem dey call zakat. Evri year we dey give 2.5% of all we money and property to pipo wey no get.



Many charity dem dey look forward to dis time make dem get money for dia projects.



Ramadan na also time wen Muslims dey try pass to help we friends and family.

One of my padi dey collect donation of praying mat and Islamic book to share give Muslim prisoners.



Evritin wey pesin do, even if e small, na to do good.



Eid ul-Fitr



Di end of Ramadan dey always dey marked by big celebration wey dem dey call 'Eid ul-Fitr' (di Festival of di Breaking of di Fast).



Muslims no dey only celebrate di end of fasting, but dem dey thank Allah for di strength im give dem throughout di previous month.

Mosques dey hold special services and dem go eat special meal during daytime (di first daytime meal for di month).



During Eid ul-Fitr Muslims dress in their finest clothes, give gifts to children and spend time wit their friends and family.



