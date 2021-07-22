Randy Abbey distances himself from GFA presidency seat

Randy Abbey, GFA Executive Council Member

Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Executive Council, has distanced himself from contesting the presidency in the near future.

The Kpando Hearts of Lions Chairman is famously known as one of the best football administrators in the country.



Mr Abbey despite serving on the Executive Council of the country's football governing body has been touted to contest the GFA presidential seat in 2023.



But according to Dr Abbey, he is happy to be serving in different capacities but has no interest in contesting for the seat.



"I have no interest in contesting the Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential seat," he told Asempa FM.

"I am happy to be serving as a member of the Executive Council and in other different capacities.



"I will not contest Kurt Okraku in the next elections because I am simply not interested to become the Ghana Football Association president," he added.



Randy Abbey is the Black Satellites chairman who won the U-20 Championship in Mauritania. He has also severed as the spokesperson for the GFA under the auspices of Kwesi Nyantakyi.