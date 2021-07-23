Randy Abbey endorses Andre Ayew’s move to Al Sadd

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has endorsed Andre Ayew’s move to Qatari side Al-Sadd.



The Black Stars captain was on Thursday, July 22, 2021 unveiled as a new player for the team handled by legendary Spanish player Xavi Hernandez.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana show, Randy Abbey said the deal presents Ayew a great opportunity to make a fortune before hanging his boots.

He said that having played in some of Europe’s top leagues, it’s only great that Ayew gets a deal that is financially rewarding.



“I’m very happy for Andre because he has played at the highest level. He has played in France for Olympique Marseille. He’s played in the Champions league and also played in the English Premier League. At 31, obviously you’ll expect that he has seen the best of his career so it’s good to go to Qatar, probably spend another three years there and make the mega bucks so that he can retire.



"Dede has been a consistent performer for 15 years or more. He played in the Champions League for Marseille before he turned 18 and has been there for years so I think it’s a good move for him,” he said.



In a video announcing the deal, the club said "Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew. The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement."



Ayew will reportedly earn $220,00 a month.