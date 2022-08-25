Randy Abbey slams Hearts of Oak for using junior team in G6 tourney

GFA ExCo member, Randy Abbey

An Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey has bashed Accra Hearts of Oak for fielding their junior team in the GHALCA G6 competition.

Dr. Randy Abbey, who campaigned for Hearts of Oak to be included in the tournament hosted for the top four clubs in the league disclosed that he is disappointed in the Phobians.



According to him, he only wanted the FA Cup winners to play in the G6 tournament to prepare them for their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.



Speaking in an interview on Thursday’s edition of Original FM’s Super Sports Show, he noted that Hearts of Oak have should have withdrawn from the G6 tournament instead of disrespecting the organizers.



“If this is what Hearts of Oak were going to do then they should have withdrawn from the competition. To be very honest with you because if you can remember when I advocated for the G6, one of the main objectives was for the clubs to prepare for the upcoming season and those who will participate in Africa.



“I said if Hearts of Oak wins the FA Cup then I will be one of the people to advocate for ‘Top Six’ but Hearts participating in this competition has no relevance to their preparations for Africa. No relevance because of the team they used.

“Incidentally, the same team Hearts of Oak is playing friendly matches using different players so what is it?



“You don’t disrespect your team and the tradition that way. You don’t disrespect the organization that you belong to (GHALCA). You don’t even disrespect your supporters. You don’t do that. If you are not ready to participate, tell the organizers that we are sorry,” he stated.



Hearts of Oak have refused to use their senior team for the tournament and have rather resorted to their junior team in their two matches.



Hearts of Oak’s junior team lost by 3-1 to Medeama and were handed a 4-0 defeat by Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.