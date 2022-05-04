Ranking every Ghanaian player in the Premier League so far this season

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The 19-year-old, who has only one outing and four bench appearances for Crystal Palace so far this season, was not in the matchday squad as the Eagles beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday.



Tariqe Fosu Henry



With only one league outing so far this term, the winger continued his substitute role for Brentford with his seventh bench appearance in the club’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Monday.



Eddie Nketiah



Despite making his fourth straight start for Arsenal in their 2-1 triumph over West Ham United on Sunday, the 22-year-old striker still sits low on the ranking, having made only substitute appearances (13) prior to his starting streak.

Callum Hudson-Odoi



The 21-year-old missed Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday due to injury but made 15 league outings involving 11 starts before heading for the treatment room in early March.



Tariq Lamptey



The right-back saw only four minutes of action as Brighton and Hove Albion handed Wolverhampton Wanderers a 3-0 defeat on Saturday. In all, he has played 27 Premier League games this term, starting on 16 occasions.



Jeffrey Schlupp

After a substitute outing against Leeds United, Schlupp returned to Crystal Palace’s line-up for Saturday’s 2-1 away victory over Southampton, featuring until the 73rd minute to take his tally to 28 matches involving 18 starts, three goals and one assist.



Daniel Amartey

After two straight games in all competitions watching from the bench, the centre-back returned to action for Leicester City, lasting for the entire duration of the game as the club bowed to a 3-1 away defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. He has 23 league games involving 20 starts to his name so far this campaign.



Jordan Ayew



The striker saw 90 minutes of action as Palace edged Southampton 2-1 away at St. Mary’s Stadium. He has 30 appearances for the Eagles so far this term, starting in all but eight, scoring twice and providing three assists.



Thomas Partey



Owing to injury, the midfielder, with 24 games involving 23 starts, two goals and an assist so far this term, missed his fifth straight league outing for Arsenal as they beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday.

Mohammed Salisu



The centre-back kept his place in Southampton’s line-up for the clash with Crystal Palace despite scoring an own goal in their prior 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. Despite his team’s 2-1 away loss on Saturday, he put up a fine display, a big positive for the club after the defender’s seeming poor performances in recent times. The 23-year-old has featured 31 times including 30 starts for the Saints in the current campaign.