Ranking every single Ghanaian player in the Championship

Semenyo scored 8 goals this season

From Antoine Semenyo to Andy Yiadom, the English Championship had its fair share of Ghanaian flavour for what was 46 matchdays of thrilling soccer action.

In the end Fulham and Bournemouth secured automatic Premier League promotion while Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton Town head into a play-off for the last available ticket for elite division football.



6. Kelvin Abrefa - Reading



One of three Ghanaians in Reading’s set-up, the 18-year-old made three substitute appearances for The Royals in what was his first season of senior football.



5. Kwame Poku - Peterborough



It was not a good first season at Peterborough for the Ghana playmaker as his 20 appearances and two assists could not prevent the club from relegation.

4. Albert Adomah - Queens Park Rangers



In the twilight of his career, 34-year-old Adomah made 33 appearances for Queens Park Rangers, starting in 22 of the matches, netting twice and providing four assists.



3. Baba Rahman - Reading



On loan from Chelsea, the left-back contributed 29 appearances and one assist to help Reading avoid relegation.



2. Andy Yiadom - Reading

The right-back was adjudged Reading Player of the Season after making 38-appearances, the joint highest number of games played by any player of the club in the campaign.



1. Antoine Semenyo



With eight goals and 12 assists, the striker, who was adjudged Championship Player of the Month of January, unarguably made the most impact by any Ghanaian in the league this term, having played 31 games.