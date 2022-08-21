Ransford Konigsdorffer and Aaron Opoku see red in Hamburg's defeat to Darmstadt

Aaron Opoku was sent off for kicking another player who pulled on his shorts

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Aaron Opoku were both sent off in Hamburg's home defeat SV Darmstadt in the Bundesliga II on Friday night.

Opoku was shown a straight red card in the 60th before Konigsdorffer was also shown his marching order just a few minutes after scoring.



The 20-year-old forward scored and got sent off in the space of two minutes as Hamburg ended the game with nine men.



Damstadt scored two quick-fire goals in the first seven minutes to take an early advantage. Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Phillip Tietz added the second three minutes later.



Konigsdorffer pulled one back in the 87th minute before he received a straight red card in the 89th minute.

Compatriot, Aaron Opoku was also sent off in the 60th minute.



Darmstadt also had defender Klaus Gjasula sent off in the 55th minute.



Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer could make their Ghana debut in the friendly against Brazil next month.



