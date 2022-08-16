0
Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer bemoans missed chances in Hamburg’s win against Bielefeld

Germany-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has insisted that his Hamburg SV side could have scored more in the victory against Armenia Bielefeld.

The talented forward featured for Hamburg SV over the weekend and opened the scoring for the team as the side cruised to a 2-0 win.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer said his team won because they were the better side.

“We won the first and second balls, actually almost always. We played our way forward and did things well.

"In the end, we played great today, especially in the first half, and we're clearly the winners here,” the 20-year-old indicated.

He bemoaned missed chances on the matchday, adding that Hamburg SV could have scored more than the two.

"We could have scored more goals. We really missed a lot of chances and sometimes played poorly up front,” Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer added.

