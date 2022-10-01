2
Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores against Hannover 96

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer.jpeg Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorrfer

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored the winning goal for Hamburger SV in their crucial game against Hannover 96 on Friday evening.

Sei Muroya grabbed the first goal of the game for Hannover 96 in the 4th minute. A Julian Borner own goal gave Hamburger SV a lifeline.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer grabbed the winner in added time to secure all three points for his team.

The former Dresden attacker did not start the game he came on in the 70th minute.

Königsdörffer recently made his debut for Ghana against Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain. The 21-year-old has played eight games this season and scored three goals for Hamburger SV in Germany.

