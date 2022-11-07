Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores to help Hamburg beat Regensburg 3-1

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorrfer celebrates scoring over the weekend

Ghana international, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer continued his fine form in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday as he scored to help Hamburg SV to hammer Jahn Regensburg 3-1.

The talented winger has played well for his new club since joining the side from Dynamo Dresden in the summer transfer window.



Today, he started for Hamburg SV when the promotion-chasing club hosted Jahn Regensburg in a matchday 15 encounter of the season.



In a game that produced four goals, the visitors took the lead after just 8 minutes when Kaan Caliskaner scored with a fine effort.



Four minutes later, a good sequence of play saw Hamburg SV restoring parity through a strike from Mario Vušković.

Later in the 79th minute of the second half, Ghana’s Ransford Königsdörffer got on the score sheet to give the home team the lead.



In injury time, Robert Glatzel also equalized to seal a 3-1 win for Hamburg to ensure the team amassed the maximum three points.



With his goal on Sunday, Ghana forward Ransford Königsdörffer now has five goals in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.