0
Menu
Sports

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores to help Hamburg beat Regensburg 3-1

Capture 1 300x176.webp Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorrfer celebrates scoring over the weekend

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer continued his fine form in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday as he scored to help Hamburg SV to hammer Jahn Regensburg 3-1.

The talented winger has played well for his new club since joining the side from Dynamo Dresden in the summer transfer window.

Today, he started for Hamburg SV when the promotion-chasing club hosted Jahn Regensburg in a matchday 15 encounter of the season.

In a game that produced four goals, the visitors took the lead after just 8 minutes when Kaan Caliskaner scored with a fine effort.

Four minutes later, a good sequence of play saw Hamburg SV restoring parity through a strike from Mario Vušković.

Later in the 79th minute of the second half, Ghana’s Ransford Königsdörffer got on the score sheet to give the home team the lead.

In injury time, Robert Glatzel also equalized to seal a 3-1 win for Hamburg to ensure the team amassed the maximum three points.

With his goal on Sunday, Ghana forward Ransford Königsdörffer now has five goals in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
Related Articles: