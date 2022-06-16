0
Menu
Sports

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer close to Hamburg switch

Ransford Yeboah 610x400.png Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

German-born forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer is inching closer to sealing a deal to German Bundesliga II side Hamburger SV.

The player has agreed on personal terms with Hamburg while his current club Dynamo Dresden thrashes out the deal's details.

He has been in good form for his side and has been linked with moves to Hamburger and Bundesliga side Cologne FC among others but Hamburg leads the pack.

The 20-year-old attacker has been a delight in the lower-tier German league, causing many clubs to cast admiring glances.

He scored five goals for Dynamo Dresden whiles he supplied two assists for his side in 32 matches.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer equalled his match appearances this season with a total of 64 games in two seasons with Dynamo Dresden.

The forward has been capped by Germany at the U-19, 20 and 21 levels but is eligible to play for Ghana.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits