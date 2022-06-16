Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer close to Hamburg switch

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

German-born forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer is inching closer to sealing a deal to German Bundesliga II side Hamburger SV.

The player has agreed on personal terms with Hamburg while his current club Dynamo Dresden thrashes out the deal's details.



He has been in good form for his side and has been linked with moves to Hamburger and Bundesliga side Cologne FC among others but Hamburg leads the pack.



The 20-year-old attacker has been a delight in the lower-tier German league, causing many clubs to cast admiring glances.

He scored five goals for Dynamo Dresden whiles he supplied two assists for his side in 32 matches.



Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer equalled his match appearances this season with a total of 64 games in two seasons with Dynamo Dresden.



The forward has been capped by Germany at the U-19, 20 and 21 levels but is eligible to play for Ghana.