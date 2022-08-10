0
Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer details why he chose Ghana over Germany

Ransford Yeboah Striker, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Ghana’s new striker Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has disclosed that it would be easier for him to get a call-up to the national team compared to Germany where he was born.

Konigsdorffer who was born in the German capital of Berlin and has featured for the German national U-21 team disclosed in an interview that he is optimistic of earning a call-up soon after meeting with coach Otto Addo.

According to Hamburg striker, he is looking forward to making his debut for his father’s country after his successful switch from Germany to Ghana.

“I would be willing to play for Ghana. I already met with Otto Addo last December, when he was not yet a national coach,” Konigsdorffer told Bild.

“Since then, we have been in close contact. I’m already taking care of the Ghanaian passport. I would be happy if I could be part of the next international matches in September.

“My father is from Ghana, he would be very proud of me if I could play for his fatherland now. Besides, it’s probably easier to become a senior international there.”

Konigsdorffer is one of five other players who recently switched nationalities to play for Ghana.

The player who joined the Bundesliga side in the summer transfer window has already hit the ground running scoring two goals in the DFB Pokal Cup for Hamburg.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
