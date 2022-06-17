0
Menu
Sports

Ransford Yeboah close to Hamburg switch

Ransford Yeboah 610x400.png German-born forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

German-born forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer is inching closer to sealing a deal to German Bundesliga II side Hamburger SV.

The player has agreed personal terms with Hamburg whiles his current club Dynamo Dresden thrash out details of the the deal.

He has been in good form for his side and has been linked with moves to Hamburger and Bundesliga side Cologne FC among others but Hamburg lead the pack.

The 20 year old attacker has been a delight to watch in the lower tier German league causing a lot of clubs to cast admiring glances.

He scored five goals for Dynamo Dresden whiles he supplied two assists for his side in 32 matches.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer equalled his match appearances this season with a total of 64 games in two seasons with Dynamo Dresden.

The forward has been capped by Germany at the U-19, 20 and 21 level but is eligible to play for Ghana.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede