Ransford Yeboah scores debut goal against Arminia Bielefeld

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ransford Yeboah, a Ghanaian attacker, scored his first goal for Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday.

With a stunning strike in the 28th minute, the German-born Ghanaian forward broke the match's deadlock and put the away team ahead.

Laszlo Benes scored the second goal for the visitors with 16 minutes remaining in the second half to give the Blue and Whites a 2-0 victory on the road.

Aaron Opoku came on in the 77th minute for the visitors.

The attacker was substituted in the 89th minute. He was applauded by the fans as he made his way to the bench.

