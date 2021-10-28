Raphael Dwamena: PFAG wishes Ghanaian striker speedy recovery after on-field collapse

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has extended their good wishes to Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena who collapsed on the field on Wednesday during an Austrian Cup match.

The striker, 26, was rushed to the hospital after falling to the ground in the first half of the match between his club Blau-Weiß Linz and Hartberg.



“His defibrillator struck and the doctors were able to stabilize him quickly,” Linz manager Stefan Reiter explained to the APA.



The good news is “Raphael’s condition is stable.” The rescue chain had “worked outstandingly”. “It didn’t take a second for the paramedics to get to him.”



"We are pleased to hear that the 26-year-old is ‘stable’ and alive but has been hospitalized following the unfortunate incident," PFAG stated.



"Dwamena, best wishes from everyone here at the PFAG."

"We stand with you and for you in prayer for a rapid and complete recovery!!"



Dwamena has been struggling with a heart problem and returned to action recently after one year on the sidelines.



He made his season debut on October 3 when Blau-Weiß Linz beat FC Wacker 1-0. He assisted the only goal of the match.



