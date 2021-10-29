Raphael Dwamena discharged from hospital

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has been discharged from the hospital where he received treatment after collapsing on the field.

On Wednesday, Dwamena left Ghanaians and football lovers worried when he collapsed while in action for Blau-Weiß Linz in an Austrian Cup match against Hartberg FC.



In the first period, collapsed after clutching his chest, and was immediately treated by medical services. Later he was transferred to the hospital.



"Raphael is fine," explained Tino Wawra, sporting director of BW Linz, the current Dwamena team, on Thursday. “I was able to convince myself of his improvement in the hospital since I even saw him smile.



He still has to pass some exams, but in principle, he will be able to go home in the next few hours," announced Wawra, who, however, also issued a warning to the footballer:" After what has happened, Raphael will have to seriously assess his future as a player. He has already realized all this," explained the sporting director, who insisted on the need for the forward to“ avoid already great efforts ”so as not to suffer further shocks.

Dwamena's career has been rocked by heart problems. The first time it became public was in 2018 when his move to Brighton and Hove Albion fell through.



The Premier League club who had reached an agreement to sign Dwamena, backed out at the last minute after they realized that the striker has a heart condition.



Also, during his time at Real Zaragoza, a club to which he came on loan from Levante, he had to stop playing because of the risk of suffering a heart attack.



Dwamena had to stop playing for a year and the doctors advised him to permanently hang up his boots. However, Dwamena did not want to retire and continued, playing with a defibrillator, now in the ranks of BW Linz.