Raphael Dwamena scores debut goal for Vejle Boldklub in Danish Super Liga opener

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena scored his first competitive goal for Danish side Vejle Boldklub in their Super Liga defeat to AGF on Monday night.

The on-loan Levante forward was given a starting role and he announced his presence in the league after scoring his side's first goal in the 4-2 defeat to AGF.



Patrick Mortensen and Frederik Tingager scored two quick goals for the host in the space of 20 minutes in the first-half.



AGF were too strong and added a third in the 58th minute, when Jon Dagur netted with a brilliant strike.



Raphael Dwamena began a mini redemption process for the visitors after pulling one back with 20 minutes left.

Juhani Ojala then added a second to make it 3-2 with six minutes left.



But AGF regain their two goal lead after Benjamin Hvidt scored in injury time.



Raphael Dwamena is on a season long loan from Spanish La Liga side Levante.

