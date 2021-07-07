Raphael Ohin scores for the first time for Valour FC

Ghanaian midfielder Raphael Ohin sandwiched between two team mates

Ghanaian midfielder Raphael Ohin and Moses Dyer scored to help their side Valour FC defeat Atlético Ottawa 2-0 last Saturday in Canadian Premier League.

First-place Valour improved on their unbeaten run as they won their third match to continue their perfect start to the new CPL season.



Ohin gave the Winnipeg-based team the lead in the 45th minute before Dyer put the game to bed two minutes into second-half stoppage time.

The Ghanaian had not scored for his side since joining them two years ago.



Jonathan Sirois made two saves for his third clean sheet in as many games as Valour has yet to concede a goal this season.