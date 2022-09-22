0
Rashid Abubakar debuts for FK Sarajevo in draw against Velez

Ghanaian international, Abdul Rashid Abubakar, had the chance to play his first match for FK Sarajevo in the Bosnian top-flight league.

The talented youngster joined the club this summer but could not play for weeks due to issues relating to work permit.

After sorting out everything, he was named in the FK Sarajevo matchday squad for the game against Velez.

In the second half, he was introduced into the game to have a taste of football at his new club.

Although he put up a good performance, he squandered a very good chance that could have won the game for his team.

After the game, he took to his social media to share his excitement after playing his first match for FK Sarajevo.

"It was a special moment for me when I entered the game from the bench and made my debut for FK Sarajevo," Rashid posted on his Instagram page.

