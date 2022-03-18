Rashid Bawa calls on Nigeria's Sports Minister ahead World Cup play-off

Sunday Dare and Rashid Bawa

The Governments of Nigeria and Ghana have assured of hitch-free 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs between both countries later this month.

The Sports Minister of Nigeria, Sunday Dare, and the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Rashid Bawa gave these assurances in Abuja on Wednesday.



H.E. Bawa had paid a courtesy visit to the Sports Minister in his office to deliberate on areas of interest as the dates for the crucial playoff games draw closer.



Sports Minister Sunday Dare said Nigeria would continue to maintain the long-standing relationship with Ghana and the tension around the playoff games will in no way jeopardize it.



His words: “These games should be seen as sports where there is the possibility of winning as there is of losing. We need to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship. We must not see the games as a do-or-die affair but rather as an avenue to further strengthen the bond that exists already between us.



“This administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has identified sports as a tool for promoting unity and peace, not only within Nigeria but across the World so you can be assured of our hospitality and large-heartedness,” the Minister added.

The Ghana High Commissioner in his remarks said his visit was to assure Nigerians that football, especially the fast-approaching playoffs would not divide the two countries where long-standing relationships, collaborations, and friendliness exist.



H.E. Bawa said the chartered flight that will airlift the Nigerian contingent to Kumasi in Ghana will be given a landing permit without hassles and the team would be given all the cooperation needed for easy passage into Ghana and during the period of their stay.



He also revealed that five percent of the total tickets for the match at the 40,000-seater Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will be given as complementary tickets to the Nigerian contingent.



The Minister Sunday Dare thanked H.E. Bawa for the gesture and promised that Nigeria will reciprocate this hospitality ahead of the return leg in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Dare assured that all the logistics to ensure a successful hosting of the game in Abuja have been put in place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Complex, Abuja.