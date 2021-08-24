Rashid Mohammed's proposed move to South African outfit Free State Stars hits a snag

Techiman Eleven Wonders captain, Rashid Mohammed

Techiman Eleven Wonders captain, Rashid Mohammed's proposed move to South African side Free State Stars has hit a snag.

The central defender endured a descent campaign helping the Techiman-based club to survive relegation at the end of the 2020/21 season.



He became a subject of interest for several clubs locally and internationally including Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The towering guardsman recently left Ghana to complete a dream move to South Africa but according to reports, the transfer has hit a snag.



It is unknown why he could not put pen to paper with the club and is expected to return to Ghana in the coming days according to reports.