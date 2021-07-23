Rashid Nortey linked with a move to French outfit Clermont Foot

Midfielder, Rashid Nortey

Ghana midfielder, Rashid Nortey is reportedly a transfer target of French Ligue 1 newcomers Clermont Foot 63 and could join the side this summer.

The midfielder currently plays for Ghana Premier League giants Medeama SC. In the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, he was one of the top-performing players for the Yellow and Mauve outfit.



Due to his impressive displays, Rashid Nortey managed to earn his debut call-up to play for the Black Stars in the friendly match against Morocco.



Today, information coming in from sources indicates that Clermont Foot 63 are in contact with representatives of the player as they bid to secure his services.

It is understood that the club has followed the midfielder for a while and believes he will be a top addition to their squad ahead of the challenge in the French Ligue 1.



Besides the French club, reports indicate that Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are all interested in signing Rashid Nortey.