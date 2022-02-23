Rashid Sumaila features in Muaither SC stalemate against Al Shahaniya

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila lasted the entire duration in Muaither SC draw against Al Shahaniya in week 10 of the Qatar second-tier league.

Sumaila put up a splendid performance when Muaither SC secured an important point at away on Wednesday.



Muaither SC held Al Shahaniya to a 0-0 draw with the Ghanaian towering guardsman playing the entire minutes with an explosive display.

The enterprising defender has been impressive since his arrival at the club.



The former Kotoko marksman scored on his debut for the club.