Rashid Sumaila features in Saham Club 1-1 draw against Al suwaiq club

Ghana international Rashid Sumaila

Ghana international Rashid Sumaila was in action for Saham Club in their 1-1 draw against Al Suwaiq Club in the Oman Cup.

Sumaila has been impressive since joining the club in the summer transfer window.



The Ghanaian defender lasted 70 minutes and put up a splendid performance for his outfit.



He has featured four times in the Oman Professional League scoring one in the process for Saham Club.

The former Asante Kotoko marksman will hope to maintain his form this season as he set sights on making a return to the national team.



Meanwhile, Sumaila’s compatriot Derrick Sassraku lasted the entire duration for Saham Club.