Rashid Sumaila leaves door open for Ghana Premier League switch

Ghana international Rashid Sumaila

Black Stars defender, Rashid Sumaila has expressed his readiness to return to the Ghana Premier League club.

The defender is currently a free agent after leaving Kuwaiti side Al-Qadsia after the expiration of his contract last year.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, the former Asante Kotoko guardsman indicated that he is ready to make a return to the Ghanaian top-flight when the opportunity comes.



“We started our career here, however, if the opportunity comes again, I will return and play to make the league more attractive.”

“Ghana is my home and clubs in the country gave me the platform before I got to where I am, so I am always ready to return home,” he said.



Despite expressing the desire to return to the domestic top-flight, he disclosed that efforts are being made in the quest to travel abroad again.