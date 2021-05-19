Rastafarian society of Kenya wan make court legalise Indian hemp sake of 'spiritual purpose'

Di rasta pipo say make court lift di law wey make di use of Indian hemp criminal offence

Di Rastafari Society of Kenya cari dia mata go court on Monday say make dem lift di law wey make di use of Indian hemp criminal offence.

For di case, dem argue say e dey against di law to ban di private use of 'igbo' for believers of Rastafari religion.



Di members claim say di law dey threaten dia faith and say dem dey always, mistreat, intimidate and illegally search di house of dia members .



Lawyers for di group, Shadrack Wambui and Alexander Mwendwa, wan make goment allow Rastafarians use Indian hemp for dia house and wia dem dey worship.



Dem follow argue say e dey 'sacrament' and na wetin Rasta believers dey use to connect to dia 'maker.'



"You fit say Indian hemp na bhang, marijuana, holy herb," dem tok.

According to Rastafarian religion, di believers say marijuana dey legal as dem dey use am for worship, medicine, cooking and party.



For 2019, di Supreme Court of Kenya rule say di Rastafarian Forum na religious group like all di odas and say make dem treat dem as one.



Di Supreme Court take dis decision afta one man sue di school wey expel in daughter sake of she cari dreadlock for head.



